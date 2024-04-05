Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.32. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Regis Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

