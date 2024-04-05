Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 26.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

