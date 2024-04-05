Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.77 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of RGP stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $380.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

