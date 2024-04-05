Revelstone Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCAC) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACGet Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.