Revelstone Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCAC) Shares Down 0.3%

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

