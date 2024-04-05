Reviewing Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) & NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NeurAxis and Edap Tms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms -35.03% -34.16% -22.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares NeurAxis and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeurAxis and Edap Tms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.68 million 6.12 -$4.78 million N/A N/A Edap Tms $65.42 million 4.47 -$22.93 million ($0.63) -12.57

NeurAxis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

