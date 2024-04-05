Richard Howell Buys 21,633 Shares of Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howell purchased 21,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £19,902.36 ($24,984.13).

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

PHP stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.16) on Friday. Primary Health Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,635.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.21.

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective on the stock.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

