Richard S. Levy Sells 11,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MDGL opened at $241.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of -0.47. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after acquiring an additional 107,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

