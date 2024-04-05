RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RSF opened at $15.71 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
