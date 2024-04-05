RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NYSE:RSF opened at $15.71 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

