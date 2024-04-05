RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

