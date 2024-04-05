RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RMI opened at $15.90 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

