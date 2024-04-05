RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $11.84 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

