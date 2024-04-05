Robert Arsov Sells 40,000 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $288,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,423,914 shares in the company, valued at $111,206,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.82. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rumble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rumble by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rumble by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rumble by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

