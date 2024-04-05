Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as low as C$1.14. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 53,120 shares traded.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.75.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

