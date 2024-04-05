Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 13,655,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,079,629 shares.The stock last traded at $11.36 and had previously closed at $10.92.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROIV. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,476,000 after buying an additional 2,913,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after buying an additional 1,500,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

