Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.53 and last traded at $63.83. 32,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 656,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROOT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Root by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 960,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

