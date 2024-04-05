Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $13.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s previous close.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

VIAV stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.