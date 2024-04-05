Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCL) Shares Up 9%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. 2,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.