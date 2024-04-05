Roth Mkm Increases Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target to $7.00

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 218.18% from the company’s current price.

Flora Growth Trading Down 17.6 %

NASDAQ FLGC opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter worth $260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flora Growth by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 988,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 393,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.