Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading 16.7% Higher

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 162,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 102,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Route1 Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

