RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $630,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

