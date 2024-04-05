Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 481,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,677,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Specifically, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,423,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,206,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,515,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,400 over the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rumble by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rumble by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Rumble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rumble by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rumble by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

