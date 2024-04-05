Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $691,227.78 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $225,545.21.

Shares of RSI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.71. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,395,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 195,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,000,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

