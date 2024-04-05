Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 46,421 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 758,054.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,538,431 shares in the company, valued at 335,392,578.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 266,130.01.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 129,372 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.32 per share, for a total transaction of 2,111,351.04.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,958 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.30 per share, for a total transaction of 765,415.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,930 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.34 per share, for a total transaction of 1,861,616.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 154,932 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.13 per share, for a total transaction of 2,499,053.16.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 193,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.92 per share, for a total transaction of 3,077,288.24.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.82 per share, for a total transaction of 655,928.84.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.08 per share, for a total transaction of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.97 per share, for a total transaction of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.81 per share, for a total transaction of 1,586,596.74.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ opened at 15.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.85. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

