Sageworth Trust Co Acquires 1,774 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $165.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

