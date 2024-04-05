Sageworth Trust Co Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

