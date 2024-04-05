Sageworth Trust Co Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,118 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.37% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,946,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS DFIC opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

