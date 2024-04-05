Sageworth Trust Co Has $193.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.31% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $193,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

