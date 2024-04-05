Sageworth Trust Co Has $36.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

