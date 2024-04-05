Sageworth Trust Co Has $4.07 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 503,036 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,674 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

