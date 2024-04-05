Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,350 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

