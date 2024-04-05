Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 20.4% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $254.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average is $233.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

