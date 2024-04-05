Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Shares of 10,057 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

