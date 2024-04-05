Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $878,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

