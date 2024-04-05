Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $60.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

