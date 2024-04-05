Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 616 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,290,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $84.60 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

