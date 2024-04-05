Sageworth Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

