Sageworth Trust Co Sells 10,146 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $203.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.04 and a 200 day moving average of $189.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

