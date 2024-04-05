Sageworth Trust Co Sells 147,432 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VYM stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

