Sageworth Trust Co Sells 436,521 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,521 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co owned 1.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

