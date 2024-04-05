Sageworth Trust Co Sells 6,715 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

