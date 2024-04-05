Sageworth Trust Co Takes Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

