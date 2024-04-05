Sally Lake Sells 7,500 Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.42), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,174.74).

Beazley Price Performance

BEZ stock opened at GBX 663 ($8.32) on Friday. Beazley plc has a one year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a one year high of GBX 699.50 ($8.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 624.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 568.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 20.77. The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 552.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. Beazley’s payout ratio is 1,166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.05) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEZ

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.