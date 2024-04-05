Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $40.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

