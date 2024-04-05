Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBCF

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.