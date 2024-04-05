SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.83) to GBX 940 ($11.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.10) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 952 ($11.95).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 884.40 ($11.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 866.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 820.34. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 675 ($8.47) and a one year high of GBX 913 ($11.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,211.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.02) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,174.74). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

