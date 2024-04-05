Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (SEIGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEIGY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft
