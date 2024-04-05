Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 19,225 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $253,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,397,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,087,513.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.31 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

