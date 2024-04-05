Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Andrew Warden Sells 9,355 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.12 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,715,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $10,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Semrush by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

