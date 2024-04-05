Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Vitalii Obishchenko Sells 15,114 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $199,504.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 908,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Semrush Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SEMR stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.09.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
