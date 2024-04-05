Semtech’s (SMTC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of SMTC opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

